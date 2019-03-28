The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a Women's Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30. Service projects will be held at the Crestview Chapel, 3 Del Cerro Camino, Niceville Chapel, 1100 S Palm Blvd., and Fort Walton Beach Chapel, 339 Lake Drive. Activity day-age primary girls and young women are invited as well as the community.

At the Niceville Chapel a blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Other projects include making mats out of plastic bags for the homeless. Donations for local charities are being collected as well as for deployed military members.

"Donations we are seeking include socks of all sizes , canned goods, underwear (all sizes) and diapers. The primary-aged children will be delivering cookies to the police and fire stations," said Ingrid Roberts, Relief Society counselor from Niceville. Other projects happening in Crestview are making lap quilts to be donated to hospice.

The theme for the conference is "With One Accord." The scripture reference is "Fulfill ye my joy, that ye may be likeminded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind." Philippians 2:2.