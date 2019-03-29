The menu for April 1-5 at Destin Elementary includes:

• April 1: Pasta with meat sauce, breaded chicken on a bun, steamed green beans, chilled pineapple tidbits and choice of milk

• April 2: Pepperoni roll, marinara sauce, turkey taco nachos, bread slice, steamed broccoli, applesauce and choice of milk

• April 3: Salisbury steak w/gravy, grilled chicken on a bun, crinkle cut french fries, cherry cup and choice of milk

• April 4: BBQ grilled chicken on a bun, hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, steamed mixed vegetables, mixed fruit and choice of milk

• April 5: Chicken fajita and cheese quesadilla, cheese quesadilla with salsa, cheese or pepperoni pizza, refried beans, diced peaches and choice of milk