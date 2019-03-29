A suspect walked away from a jewelry store with a $16,000 ring and $1,000 wedding band in hand. Now, Walton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The incident was captured on surveillance video just before 10 a.m. Friday March 22 at McCaskill & Company in Miramar Beach, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

A suspect who identified himself as “John Abbott,” told the jeweler he was shopping for an engagement ring for his fiancé, “Sarah,” within a $20,000 budget.

A jeweler showed him several rings before he chose a Henri Daussi engagement ring and wedding band set. The suspect then asked the employee if he could see them outside under natural lighting.

Once outside, the man told the employee he would like to purchase the set and that he needed to “get his wallet.” As the employee began punching in the door code to re-enter the store she noticed him walking towards his vehicle. The employee tried to stop him, but he continued to his vehicle and left heading westbound on Highway 98 towards Okaloosa County.

The suspect is described as middle-aged with brown hair and a full beard standing approximately 6 foot tall. He was seen wearing blue Under Armour ball cap, a black Columbia jacket, glasses, and blue jeans.

Video surveillance shows him leaving the parking lot of the jewelry store in a gray Toyota Yaris with no license plate and multiple bumper stickers covering the trunk and back bumper of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 850-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com/ or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.