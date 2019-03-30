The alligator removed from Jupiter Commerce Park Thursday was estimated to be at least 750 pounds and 100 years old by the trapper who removed it.

JUPITER — The Jupiter Police Department doesn’t get many calls about alligators lurking near local businesses.

So when a call came in Thursday morning about a massive gator prowling around Jupiter Commerce Park, four officers were sent to investigate.

What they discovered was a nearly 12-foot long alligator that was estimated to be at least 100 years old by the trapper who removed it, though there’s no definitive method of determining how old an alligator is, according to Amy Kight, executive director of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter. “They tend to grow about a foot a year for the first 10 years, then it slows down drastically from there, maybe an inch a year. But it all depends on how much they eat,” she said.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve gotten any calls about alligators,” Jupiter Police Sergeant Eric Frank said. “Usually, the gators that we deal with are way smaller than this one. This one was a dinosaur.”

After officers determined the alligator was a threat to the public, they called called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for assistance.

An FWC trapper arrived a short time later and safely removed the alligator, which was transported to Gatorland, according to Jupiter Police. The 110-acre Orlando-area theme park and wildlife preserve features thousands of alligators and crocodiles as well as a breeding marsh.

Trappers typically have two options with captured live alligators, and relocating them to a captive facility is one of them, said Carollyn Parrish, the public information coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s South Region. The other option is to euthanize them.

As for the alligator’s age, Parrish said “there is no reliable scientific method of aging alligators.”

The alligator found at Jupiter Commerce Park was relocated rather than euthanized because of its size and maturity, Jupiter Police Sergeant Eric Frank said.

“The trapper was saying this was a much more valuable type of the species,” he said. “It’s a mature male as opposed to being made into boots and belts.”

Alligators aren’t uncommon in Jupiter Commerce Park, particularly during mating season, Frank said.

Mating season officially runs from about May to August, which coincides with the hottest temperatures of the year, though courtship begins in early April, according to FWC’s website.

Gators are on the move,” Frank said. “It’s very possible that there are more gators out there.”

Some business owners have seen them from time to time, though none as large as the one removed Thursday.

Lisa Poquette, who works at Price Termite & Pest Control, saw a baby alligator about a year ago in a nearby canal. She didn’t report it to authorities, she said, because it was really small.

“I didn’t know where the mommy and daddy alligator were, and I didn’t want to find out,” she said.

Mike Wissen, who owns First Place Wheels in Jupiter Commerce Park, saw a 6-foot alligator about three years ago near his business. He said reported the sighting to the FWC, but nobody came out.

“They said to leave it alone,” he said.

The massive alligator found Thursday in Jupiter Commerce Park wasn’t the only alligator found in the area that day, Frank said.

“While we were dealing with that one, right behind the fence is a canal that runs east-west, and there was a little 3-foot gator hanging around there too,” he said. “There are definitely gators around.”