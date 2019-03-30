OKALOOSA ISLAND — Margaret Mary Doucette and her friend Christine Rolfe had their hands full of swimming and sunning necessities Tuesday as they crossed Santa Rosa Boulevard on Okaloosa Island on their way to the beach.

The two Cleveland, Ohio, residents found the ease with which they could get from their lodgings at Santa Rosa Condominiums to the beach — a straight shot across the street to the Blue Dolphin public beach access — delightful.

“I couldn’t find it more convenient,” said Doucette.

Okaloosa Island was developed under the guidance of the Okaloosa Island Authority, which in the 1950s was called upon to devise a master plan for a growing community.

Perhaps the authority’s most lasting legacy is the public beach accesses that were incorporated into the plan.

The seven accesses lay approximately a half-mile apart from one another on the approximately 2.5-mile-long Santa Rosa Boulevard and today, with the rest of the roadway having been filled in by condominiums or hotels, are the only locations affording the public access to the island’s westernmost beachfront.

All-too-familiar vendor beach setups, color coordinated, two chairs and an umbrella, line the beach on either side of the island’s public beach accesses, but the beach set aside for anyone to use behind those accesses provides an oasis that likely prevents a number of disputes over property rights.

“It doesn’t bother us,” Doucette said of the long rows of umbrellas. “We find plenty of space on the beach.”

The paths that run across the island toward its public beach accesses were envisioned long ago as a link between the Gulf of Mexico and Santa Rosa Sound, said Jerry Melvin, a local leader who recently had one of the accesses named after him.

“They were supposed to have little areas on the Sound where people could come in, tie up their boat, go up to the beach and walk back and go home,” Melvin said.

Though Okaloosa Island does have six beach properties that own all the way to water, much of the beach property is public, and there have not been confrontations between the owners and beachgoers, according to Okaloosa County Deputy Administrator Greg Kisela.

“The island is different,” he said.

Island visitors benefit greatly by having wide expanses of public beach behind the Boardwalk near the Okaloosa Island pier that extends west from the Okaloosa Island Pier all the way down to Beasley Park and at Beasley Park. Both sites, as well as the Santa Rosa Boulevard accesses, offer ample parking, an amenity that is in short supply in other beach communities.

The Boardwalk and Beasley Park are probably Okaloosa County’s most popular public beach areas, Kisela said.

“If you were looking for your slice of heaven, that’s where you’d go,” he said.

Unlike many communities in Northwest Florida, disputes on Okaloosa Island more often involve issues of sand quality and quantity than those of where the public can spread a beach towel.

The Okaloosa Island Condominium Alliance this year filed a legal action that held up a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit to dredge from the East Pass in Destin until an agreement was forged that would result in the majority of the dredged sand being placed on the western side of the pass as opposed to the eastern side and Holiday Isle.

The compromise solution would protect Okaloosa Island beaches, according to David and Rebecca Sherry and John Donovan, the managing partners of the Condominium Alliance.

In a joint response to an email, the Alliance members said they were confident dredged sand placed on the western side of Destin Pass will naturally restore beach to severely eroded areas on Okaloosa Island that belong to Eglin Air Force Base.

That sand will eventually move westward to restore more developed island areas, the email said.