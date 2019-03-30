SANDESTIN GOLF AND BEACH RESORT/DAVID PETERSEN

David Petersen joined the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in February, serving as its director of food and beverage. Already, he has overseen updates to the Sandestin experience.

“At the Marina Bar and Grill, we’re starting to do breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays,” he said.

In addition, he oversees a new menu launch for the eatery that is located in the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

With the Marina Bar and Grill Baytowne address, locals and visitors can enjoy the new line of sandwiches that also includes a fish and chips selection.

Petersen works alongside the Sandestin departments as the resort develops its destination wedding experiences, while continuing its vacation and corporate gatherings.

With 26 years in the food and beverage industry, Petersen’s resume includes Wyndham Peachtree Hotel and Conference Center, The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Gardens and the Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa.

“I bring the experiences from all of these hotels to Sandestin,” Petersen said, adding that he is looking forward to both the spring break and summer seasons. “It’s a fun time of year.”

MARINA BAR AND GRILL LOCATION: 9100 Baytowne Wharf Blvd., Miramar Beach

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays

TELEPHONE: 267-7778

MARINA BAR AND GRILL FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/SandestinMarinaBar

SANDESTIN WEBSITE: www.sandestin.com

•••

RED, WHITE & BLUE DOG TRAINER

For anyone wondering what teachers do when they retire, not all hop on cruise ships and wave bye to grading papers.

Patricia Kroeger decided to go from working with children to working with canines.

“I retired in June after 38 years (of teaching),” she said. “I had a list of things I wanted to do and be involved in.

“I’ve always been good with dogs,” Kroeger added.

The teacher became the student, attending the International School of Dog Trainers; she also joined the International Association of Canine Professionals.

She draws on her teaching experience to work with pups of all ages and breeds through private training sessions.

“A lot of things transfer as far as behavior and predicting what’s going to happen,” Kroeger said.

Nonetheless, she said there some definite differences.

“We tend to humanize our dogs, but dogs are different,” she continued. “A lot of it is behavioral shaping to prevent problems. I just enjoy seeing people happier and dogs happier because the hierarchy is in place.”

LOCATION: your home or nearby dog park

CONTACT HOURS: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays

TELEPHONE: 585-4048

EMAIL: patricia@rwbdogtrainer.com

WEBSITE: www.rwbdogtrainer.com