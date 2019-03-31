FREEPORT — Two teenagers in two Camaros who were racing one another ran into a family in their pickup truck, causing the truck to roll and sending everyone involved to the hospital Saturday night, authorities say.

The accident happened on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge on U.S. Highway 331 at just after 6:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The drivers of the Camaros, 19-year-old Alma Michua-Castaneda and 17-year-old Keane Neal, both of Freeport, were heading north on U.S. 331 on their way to the prom, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Sunday.

The two were racing each other when they ran into slower traffic, striking a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup carrying three people, 51-year-old Jacob R. Nelson, 52-year-old Teresa Nelson, and a 14-year-old. The Nelson are residents of Elba, Alabama.

The truck rolled twice and landed on its tires. It and both Camaros were disabled in the collision.

Teresa Nelson was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with serious injuries. Everybody else suffered minor injuries. The Nelsons were wearing their seatbelts.

The accident shut down northbound traffic for over an hour. Alcohol was not a factor, FHP said.

Michua-Castaneda and Neal were charged with reckless driving with property damage.