DESTIN — Sunday's gloomy weather wasn't enough to stop a local fight against cystic fibrosis.

Hundreds flooded Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House for the 6th annual BoJamz Music and Arts Festival. Attractions included live musical performances, local vendors, a silent auction and crawfish boil.

All proceeds will be allocated to The Wright Fight and then donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, said William Wright, a founding member of The Wright Fight and father of two-year-old twin boys, Merritt and Campbell, who are fighting the disease.

"We're very optimistic and very hopeful, but right now cystic fibrosis is a terminal illness," he said of the progressive disease that hinders lung function. "The hardest part about it is you want your kids to have a better life than you ever could."

Now a Houston, Texas, resident, Wright said he grew up in Destin and has known Miller Phillips, owner of Boshamps, nearly his entire life.

He said Phillips approached him a couple of years ago with the idea of spotlighting The Wright Fight at his yearly event.

In its second year benefiting cystic fibrosis research, BoJamz's new theme is here to stay, Phillips said.

"We won't change the benefit for it ever until they figure out how to fix these boys," he said, adding last year they raised more than $20,000.

Jared Cramblet, owner of Namesake Entertainment and coordinator for Boshamps' entertainment, said he and Phillips came up with BoJamz, and since the beginning, it's always been about giving back.

"For all six years, basically it's always been for charity and local charities at that," Cramblet said. "Originally, the thought process was let's throw a music festival to try to help people out."

He added the majority of fundraising comes from the $10 donations at the door, and that over the last five years, the venue has raised more than $100,000 for charity.

For guests like Destin resident William "Billy Bob" Halfrich Jr., Bojamz presented an opportunity to gather, eat food and listen to tunes, while also giving back to the community — something he said Destin was "all about."

"When something happens, coastal people come together, they strive, and it's just a great community," Halfrich said.