Do you know where your food comes from? Diane Kolopanas thinks you should.

That's one of the reasons she found 30A Farmer's Market in 2013, which now has four locations: Rosemary Beach, Sandestin, Miramar Beach and Niceville.

Kolopanas said that around seven years ago, she and her husband relocated to Florida from Memphis, Tennessee. When they got here, she noticed there weren't many farmer's markets in Northwest Florida.

With her husband's encouragement, Kolopanas approached Rosemary Beach officials with her idea of opening one. They agreed it was needed, she said, and 30A Farmer's Market was born.

"I'm a firm and true believer, and I have been for many years ... to try and eat as organic and clean as we possibly can," she said.

In 2014, The Grand Boulevard Farmer's Market opened, and from there, an extension of the brand found its way to Niceville under the name The 30A Farmer's Market at Palm Plaza.

Rosemary Beach market hours are Sundays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with the Grand Boulevard and Niceville venues open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The fourth location — The 30A Farmer's Market at Seascape Resort — is open Wednesdays until April 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and will reopen from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Kolopanas said she likes to keep vendors local, except for when it comes to produce that can't be grown in Northwest Florida year round.

In addition to freshly picked fruits and vegetables, grass-fed beef, goat milk and organic juices, 30A Farmer's Markets also have artisan bread bakers and pastry chefs.

"Especially at Niceville and at Rosemary, we have some of the best bread you're ever going to find in the area," she said.

Her markets also offer fresh honey, infused olive oils and soaps made from goat milk.

Kolopanas, who said she practices what she preaches, believes many of today's health problems stem from an increase in artificial ingredients.

She advises people to do some research on what they eat before choosing a convenient alternative.

"Years ago, people thought this was just a bunch of weirdos, a bunch of hippies, out there that want to live and eat clean, but the truth is, it's the way we should be eating," she said.