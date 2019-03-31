MILTON — Time and again Milton High graduate Kirstie Ennis goes to the extreme to “redefine what it means to be disabled,” as the 28-year-old, above-the-knee amputee describes her purpose. Near the end of next week, Ennis will begin her next mountain climb — Mount Everest.

While taking on the tallest mountain in the world is daunting enough, Ennis will be doing so on one and a half legs.

After graduating from Milton High with a dual-enrollment degree from then-Pensacola Junior College, Ennis followed her parents’ footsteps — both Marine Corps members — and enlisted at 17 years old. Four years later in Afghanistan, while on a mission as a helicopter gunner to pick up Marines in an active combat zone, Ennis’ helicopter crashed without warning. She suffered damage to her jaw and enough to her left leg to need an amputation first below her knee then later above the knee.

On March 28, Ennis drove from her home in Aspen, Colorado, to fly to Los Angeles. Today, her flight takes off for Nepal where she and her team will meet up with seven local Sherpas — local Nepalese porters who know Mt. Everest — and from base camp it’s off for a six-to-eight week trek to the mountain’s summit and back.

Two years ago, Ennis visited Mt. Everest base camp to collect logistics for this trip, but she said she’s been training for the last three-plus years since her thousand-mile trek throughout England, Scotland and Wales as part of Walking with the Wounded in August of 2015. On that trip, she befriended Prince Harry, who joined her group along the way.

Since then she decided to take on the Seven Summits — climbing the highest mountains of each of the seven continents.

If she reaches the summit, Everest will be her fifth conquered mountain.

Since 2017, Ennis has climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa, Carstensz in Indonesia, Mt. Elbrus in Russia and Aconcagua in Argentina. She attempted Alaska’s Denali in June of last year but had to give up before the peak so she doesn’t count it.

“They’re all building blocks,” she said, “all different climbs … trial and error.”

Many people may not know coming down the mountain is more dangerous than going up.

“Most people die on the way down,” Ennis said. “They get summit fever. They put the cart before the horse and don’t save their energy.”

Because of her prosthetic, Ennis has special concerns for facing Everest.

“My biggest fear is frostbite on my residual limb,” she said, “The carbon fiber socket transmits cold super quick. It can get brutal.”

With so little of her left leg remaining, she said she’ll have to be proactive and cautious in the snow.

Ennis’ previous Seven Summit climbs, as well as her Walking with the Wounded trek, have been in support of nonprofit organizations: the Walking with the Wounded nonprofit, The Waterboys, The Heroes Project and Building Homes for Heroes. For Everest, Ennis will be climbing for her own nonprofit, the Kirstie Ennis Foundation, which earned its 501c3 status October 2018.

As merely an individual looking to raise awareness for organizations by climbing, Ennis said finding sponsors could be difficult.

“(Starting the foundation) legitimized my efforts,” she said.

She noted corporations tended to not donate to her efforts because without the 501c3 designation, they wouldn’t get the tax breaks. Since earning the status in October, Ennis said her foundation of four board members has received $35,000 in support.

“For a nobody nonprofit, (that) feels awesome.”

In addition to raising money for other organizations, Ennis said her foundation gives support to training in the outdoors. The big story, she said, was for her last climb — Aconcagua (22,841 feet) in Argentina. Her foundation was able to fully fund veteran David Rendon’s trip with her to summit Aconcagua in February of this year.

On her blog, kirstieennisfoundation.com, Ennis said she met Rendon through the nonprofit MVP in LA, an organization that helps veterans transition to civilian life through a 30-minute workout and over an hour of group sharing in what it calls “the huddle.”

From beginning to end on her blog chronicling the climb of Aconcagua, Ennis said it was about what she could give her fellow veteran and that the climb wasn’t the most important thing, “that it was David’s experience that would impact me the most,” she wrote.

For herself, Ennis took on Aconcagua since it’s part of the Seven Summits and a good test for facing Everest. For that climb, her summit, she wrote, “was not standing on the top of the highest point in South America. My summit was the look on David’s face when he first saw Aconcagua and the growth in him after he summated his first big mountain.”

Her foundation was also able to donate $10,000 to MVP through the climb.

What’s on the horizon for Ennis after Everest? She has a few goals in mind by the end of 2021:

•“Hopefully I’ll be done with the Seven Summits”

•Swim the English Channel

•Seven marathons on seven continents in seven days

•The Great Divide Ride (a 3,083.8-mile off-road bicycle touring route between Alberta, Canada, and Antelope Wells, New Mexico.)

To follow Ennis' progress, go to www.kirstieennisfoundation.com and click on "blog."