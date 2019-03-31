Niceville High School juniors Halle Bright and Joseph Moore are invited by the College Board to participate in the National Hispanic Recognition Program. They both scored in the top 2.5 percent on the October 2018 PSAT among all Hispanic and Latino test-takers in the region.

The NHRP recognizes Hispanic/Latino juniors who take the PSAT, and colleges may use this program to identify academically exceptional Hispanic/Latino students. Halle and Joseph are both enrolled in Advanced Placement courses.

---

Early in March, the Ruckel Middle School chorus students participated in the district music performance assessment, with all four of the Ruckel choruses earning the highest rating. The choruses include combined sixth-grade beginners, Ambassador ensemble, Chanson and Ambassadors.

The Ambassadors also received Choir of Distinction from all four judges.

---

Also early in March, the Fort Walton Beach High School symphonic band earned superiors ratings at the district music performance assessment. This marks the 50th consecutive year that the band earned this distinction.

The band and FWBHS host the state MPA later this month.

---

Kazoo, the mascot for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos baseball team, visited the Edwins Elementary School second-graders in March.

Kazoo shared a reading incentive: Students who read four or more books in a month could receive a free ticket to a Wahoos game.

---

Nyssa Carroll’s fourth-grade students at West DeFuniak Elementary School completed a philosophical activity, during which students needed facts to support a decision on whether or not to live near a volcano.

In second-grade STEM news, the students were tasked with designing and building leprechaun traps last month. They brainstormed ideas and created traps to capture the elusive mythological Irish shoemaker.

---

The Youth Village in Fort Walton Beach is a beneficiary of the Destin Commons Coins for a Cause program. If you park in a premium, metered location, your coins become a donation toward the Youth Village’s safe before- and after-school environment.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.