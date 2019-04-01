EAST MILTON — Southern Raceway's Spring Break Bash was March 23, kicking off the 2019 season at 9359 Nichols Lake Road.

Adam Ellison brought a fast race car and it didn’t take long for the competition to take notice. He worked around pole sitter Dillon Ussery in four laps. Once out front, Ellison was challenged on a lap 10 restart after Jessica Donaldson brought out the race's only yellow.

Lane Heaton finished second, followed by John Bryant, Tim Donaldson, and Josh Howell.

Street Stock

In the Durrence Layne Street Stocks, it was a family affair as Frank and JC Wilson swept the top two spots.

Frank Wilson dominated the race until the caution flew on lap 19. In turn three, something broke on James Ward’s car to set up a green-and-white-checkered finish.

J.C. was behind his dad and Marvin Cuevas on the inside of row two; he battled and held off Cuevas for third.

James Patrick and Derek Gilmore rounded out the top five.

Stinger

In the Stinger division, Steve Sidner got ahead of Cameron Connell and took the win. After the lap five caution, the race slowed once more due to debris on the front stretch. Russell Estain was third, followed by Austin McDuffie and Josh Douglas.

Ryan Fowler, who won the Open Wheeled Modifieds, started from the pole at one point of the race and came close to lapping the top five cars. Joe Phillips, Nathan Ingersoll, Osman Jones, and Greg Hopkins rounded out the top five.

Vintage

In the Vintage, Caden White and Kraig Crossley ran one-two all 20 of the laps, followed by JD Fuqua; Aleck Alford, who recovered from a lap four incident, in fourth; and David Warren.

Sportsman

Jason Messick dominated the 602 Sportsman. Milton’s Todd Jones finished second, followed by Matt Chavers and Jeffery Odom.

Racing action returns March 29 and 30 for the 2019 Gator Nationals, which will feature wingless midget cars and the track's regular classes.

Southern Raceway is located at 9359 Nichols Lake Road in East Milton. Gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Pretty Car Award Winners

Street Stock – Marvin Cuevas; Pure Stock – John Bryant; Vintage – Caden White; Open Wheel Modified – Joe Phillips; Sportsman – Jason Messick; Stinger – Kameryn Boyd; Overall Winner – Joe Phillips