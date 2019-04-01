PENSACOLA — Long-time community partner Lakeview Center, Inc. (LCI) has expanded behavioral health services adding Chautauqua Healthcare Services (CHCS), formerly known as COPE, as its new affiliate. Lakeview Center vice president Dennis Goodspeed is dedicated to operations at the Walton County location and approximately 100 CHCS staff members who work there.

Both agencies have collaborated for many years under culturally consistent work cultures with a focus on helping people throughout life’s journey. Allison Hill, president and CEO of Lakeview Center, is the incoming senior leader following Rachel Gillis who served the agency for several decades. Gillis has remained accessible to help with the transition. The CHCS Board of Directors also is providing guidance and input to ensure Walton County residents continue receiving the services they need. The team is especially grateful to former board chair Letha Hinote, CPA, Warren, Sasser and Associates, for all the support she provided during the transition.

Regardless of geography, the Mission of Lakeview Center is to help people. Now Walton County residents can take advantage of expanded services as part of a large, comprehensive human services agency. Together, the new team is stronger and ready to serve the community through a list of more than 60 programs and services available across the Panhandle.

The affiliation became effective on March 31, 2019.