Orangetheory Fitness celebrated its grand opening March 21 with a ribbon cutting. Orangetheory Fitness offers heart rate based, high intensity interval training. “We have proven results to burn more calories even post workout,” said Manager Caleb Alexander. Visit the studio at 4495 Furling Lane in Destin. For details, call 850-533-0084 or visit https://destin.orangetheoryfitness.com.