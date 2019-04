Gregg Orr Pre-Owned Destin celebrated its new state-of-the-art facility March 18 with a ribbon cutting. Gregg Orr Pre-Owned Destin offers automotive sales and service. “We carry top-of-the-line inventory and offer exemplary service,” said Platform Manager Chris Files. Gregg Orr Pre-Owned Destin is “a family owned operation that values and takes pride in the community." Visit the new facility at 613 Harbor Blvd., in Destin. For details, call 850-424-7477 or visit GreggOrrAuto.com.