DESTIN — Rocky Bayou Christian School's inaugural Blue & White Gala raised $55,000 for The RBCS Fund, an annual fund designed to allow for major school improvement projects. One of the primary goals of this year’s fund is to continue to improve campus safety.

The sold-out event was Feb. 21 at The Henderson Beach Resort and featured Gov. Mike Huckabee as guest speaker.

The evening began with a VIP reception, where guests enjoyed a meet and greet, question-and-answer session, and photos with Gov. Huckabee.

The galal featured an upscale buffet and music by local violinist Laura Hartz and Santos Gomez.

Huckabee spoke about the importance of raising Christian children and leaders. He then treated guests to a special musical performance accompanied by local musicians Nate Kelly, Aaron Wolfe and Kevin White.

Rocky Bayou Christian School thanks their generous sponsors:

•Nova Engineering; Sanders Vacation Rentals; The Sanders Group – Remax Beaches; Ivanco Inc.

•Metro Power; Dynamic Software Solutions; Dansher Mini Warehouses; Crosspoint; Proffitt PR; Okaloosa Gas District.

•The Blalock Family; The Manor at Bluewater Bay; Agile Frameworks; Acentria Insurance; Jason Belcher – FNBT Bank; Allen Barnes, PE, LEED-AP; AVCON Inc. Engineers & Planners; Leah Gagnon Family & Cosmetic Dentistry.

•Harold Kildow LLC; Riley & Jackson, P.C.; Author David Goetsch; Mason Grady Foundations; Seaside Engineering and Surveying LLC; Old South Homes Inc.; Sound Choice Real Estate; Eglin Federal Credit Union.

•The Main State Land Title Company Inc.; The Back Porch; Dr. Pat T. Tidwell; Waldorff Insurance; BlacksuitFM Graphic Design; Image Printing & Digital Services; Land Air Sea Productions; and Lamar.

Visit www.blueandwhitegala.org. to learn more about the Blue & White Gala. Visit www.rbcs.org for more about Rocky Bayou Christian School.