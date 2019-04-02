South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival welcomes wine, charity and fun converge for The Northwest Florida Beaches Ultimate Wine Week, April 25 – April 28, 2019.

Just in time for spring and the perfect beach getaway, preparations are underway to what USA TODAY named one of the “South’s standout food and beverage festivals.” Tickets are now on sale for one of the most prominent charity wine events of the year — South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival, which returns as a rite of spring to Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, April 25 to April 28, 2019. Purchase tickets online at www.sowalwine.com.



"This festival celebrates diversity and we will have something for everyone," said Chan Cox, festival founder and Wine World owner. "The best wines, an amazing culinary village, celebrity winemakers and chefs, craft beer and spirits, not to mention many experts in their field will join us at a beautiful location in Grand Boulevard."



The festival offers more than 800 wines to taste as you amble through festive streets and parks, meeting celebrity winemakers and knowledgeable industry insiders to learn about their wines, spirits and food. For the price of a ticket, enjoy food tastings, educational tasting seminars, live entertainment and special features including Savor South Walton Culinary Village, Spirits Row and Rosé All Day Garden, back by popular demand. This year’s festival will feature one of Provence’s most celebrated Rosé wineries, Chateau Sainte Roseline, with a special guest appearance by the winery owner, Aurélie Bertin.

“We’ve watched Rosés grow and grow in popularity and were inspired by New York City Rosé festivals, including La Nuit en Rosé and Pinknic,” said Cox. “We believe the Rosé All Day Garden will be the ideal setting for pouring Chateau Sainte Roseline wines and our guests can meet and learn about their innovative winemaking process directly from the owner, Aurélie Bertin.”

The festival once again has winemakers representing wineries and vineyards from around the world participating in tasting seminars and pouring their fine wines and Champagnes. Oregon wines will be front and center in Culinary Village where winemaker Erik Kramer of Willakenzie Estates and Eugenia Keegan of Gran Moraine will appear.

One of the most influential operatives in the history of whisky-making will make a rare appearance at South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival this year. The venerable Bill Samuels, Jr. of Maker’s Mark will make a guest appearance and conduct a tasting seminar for 50 lucky attendees.

Also appearing and conducting a seminar is Michael Landis, Director of Education for the Institut du Fromage. Landis has been teaching food and beverage pairings for more than 20 years. He is an American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional and authorized Educator, Court of Master Sommelier, certified Cicerone beer server and was inducted into the International Guilde des Fromages in 2011.

Sure, it’s the wine…but it’s also the art of living well. If you actually need an excuse to take off for a long weekend and come to the beach, South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival is the perfect destination – great wines, fine foods, live musical performances from national artists, wine and food celebrities. You can dress up or you can dress down (we are at the beach after all). You can be seen or lay low. But the one requirement is that you have a great time enjoying a convivial gathering among like-minded people.

Presented by Wine Enthusiast Media, Grand Boulevard at Sandestin and Visit South Walton, the festival offers the ideal backdrop for a beach getaway. The event is a major fundraiser for Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, which benefits children in need in Northwest Florida. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.SoWalWine.com.



South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival is made possible by the generous support of the following Founding Partners: Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, Visit South Walton Tourist Development Council, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and VISIT FLORIDA, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Wine World of Northwest Florida, Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Resortquest by Wyndham Vacation Rentals and Rowland Publishing Inc.