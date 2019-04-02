DESTIN — A 20-year-old man from Georgia riding a skateboard was killed when he was hit by a truck, lawmen said.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal traffic accident early Tuesday near the intersection of Emerald Coast Parkway and Regatta Bay Boulevard in Destin.

Sean Edward Roberts of Woodstock, Georgia, reportedly was riding a skateboard east in the road when he was struck by a truck about 3:45 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on scene to assist sheriff's deputies with their investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

The crash, according to a social media post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, occurred at approximately 4 a.m.

Eastbound traffic was closed and then rerouted to Scenic Highway 98 for nearly four hours. The road reopened at 7:44 a.m.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.