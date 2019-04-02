DESTIN — A pedestrian died early Tuesday morning following a crash on the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and Regatta Bay in Destin. According to preliminary information from Okaloosa County Sherrif's Office, the victim was an adult male approximately 20 years of age.

The crash, according to a social media post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, occurred at approximately 4 a.m.

Eastbound traffic was closed and then rerouted to Scenic Highway 98 for nearly four hours. The road reopened at 7:44 a.m.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.