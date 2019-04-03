DESTIN — If you thought movies in IMAX were good, just wait until the new Dolby Cinema opens at the AMC theater at Destin Commons.

For the past two months crews have been renovating one of the auditoriums at the AMC Destin Commons 14. They hope to have the auditorium open by April 18, just in time for the release of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 26.

The Dolby Cinema will incorporate Dolby Atmos audio technology and the Dolby Vision laser projection system. The projection system features dual 4K laser projectors that can deliver a million-to-one contrast ratio and twice the brightness of standard screens.

“It’s basically a better IMAX,” said Quinton Gains, a manager at the theater.

The sound technology of Dolby Atmos moves audio around the theater through up to 128 speakers that are precisely placed throughout the auditorium.

Dolby Cinema auditoriums also feature plush and innovative seating. The leather recliners feature a screen in the armrest that allows people to adjust their headrests and legrests separately for maximum comfort.

AMC Theatres began upgrading its theaters to Dolby Cinema in 2015. By 2018, 50 AMC locations operated with Dolby Cinema. The company hopes to have up to 100 Dolby Cinema locations by December 2024.

“Dolby Cinema delivers a unique movie-going experience with rich and vivid imagery and lifelike sound,” Kevin Yeaman, president and CEO of Dolby Laboratories, said in a press release. “Dolby Cinema at AMC Prime will transport audiences across America into the ultimate movie-going experience.”