Local charity organization Bands of 30A is hosting their next benefit concert in the Gulley Amphitheater at Gulf Place on 30A from 1-7 p.m. April 14.

Bands of 30A was established in 2017 after hosting their first benefit concert assisting in Hurricane Harvey relief. They bring the talented musicians of the area together to raise monetary help and awareness to charities that need support. To date, their events have raised over $80,000 for deserving beneficiaries.

“Our desire is to create fun, family-friendly concert events. The success of Bands of 30A has blessed our hearts. We are happy we are able to contribute to the community and meet a need,” said Crystal Smith, secretary of Bands of 30a and owner of 30A Event Planning.

The April 14 concert will benefit The Sonder Project. This charity organization not only had a huge impact on the Hurricane Michael relief efforts, but also aids communities internationally. The mission of The Sonder Project is to strengthen communities through food security, clean water, housing, and education. Internationally, they establish community farms, drill wells and install water pumps, and are piloting a program focused on vulnerable youth, adult literacy, and leadership. Domestically, we help people rebuild post-Hurricane Michael and establish community gardens.

The lineup of local and regional bands will be performing at the top of each hour beginning at 1 p.m. Transit Souls featuring Melissa Joiner, Mari Gleason featuring Matt Miller, Bryan Kennedy and Forrest Williams, Casey Kearney Band, Bay High School Million Dollar Band, The Wildlife Specials, Boukou Groove, and Luke Langford Band will be closing out the day.

The event is free, but concertgoers are asked to make a $10 donation for full day access to the concert. Shunk Gulley will have plated meals for sale and Grayton Beer Company and Oyster City Brewery will be on site providing local brews. Baytowne Provisions will be pouring the wine. All proceeds will go toward the beneficiary, The Sonder Project.

Cultivate Community Gardens will have an interactive kids corner available, featuring a learning experience where they can make their own bean tambourine and mosaics out of seed, beans, and other natural materials.