DESTIN — A 46-year-old man was arrested for disorderly intoxication after downing a bag of M&Ms in the checkout lane without paying, and yelling sexual comments in a Target store.

According to an arrest report provided by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about an intoxicated man threatening to harm customers and staff. Deputies found the man matching the description in the checkout lane.

When deputies approached the man, they noticed his speech was slurred, eyes bloodshot and glassy, face flushed red, and the smell of alcohol on his breath. The man was arguing with deputies and said "This is not how you want this to go." A deputy was able to talk the man into relocating to an empty checkout register, the arrest report said.

The man got in the deputy's face, yelling that he wasn't a thief and refusing to acknowledge the deputy's commands to stay seated.

The store's loss prevention officer said the man grabbed a bag of M&Ms and ate them without paying despite being told he needed to purchase them first. The witness also said the man was making sexual comments with his pants unzipped, the report said.

The man was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.