The renowned chef is selling his current yacht for under $4 million and has upgraded to a bigger yacht.

SANDESTIN — Emeril Lagasse started cooking up a deal and it has nothing to do with Cajun or Creole food.



The celebrity chef and philanthropist wants to sell his 70-foot Viking Yacht, called Aldente, for “under $4 million,” or $3,995,000 to be exact.



He already upgraded to a 76-foot Viking because he wanted more family space, said his Captain Brad Benton.



Lagasse owns 10 restaurants, including Emeril's Coastal Italian in Miramar Beach, and appears on cooking TV shows, such as the long-running “Emeril Live” and “Essense of Emeril on The Food Network.



“I think (fishing is) his next passion after cooking,” said Benton, who has worked for Lagasse for 14 years. “It’s a huge release of stress for him."

In fact, Lagasse competed in the Sandestin Blue Marlin Classic last year.



Already his celebrity has drawn interest in Aldente, which has been on sale for a week. Benton, who is serving as the broker, said three people have called about it and he showed it once.



“Initially, people might say, ‘Oh, it’s Emeril’s boat. Let’s go see it!’” Benton said. “But if they really love it, they will buy it regardless.”



Lagasse, of course, updated the kitchen and added a grill on the yacht’s deck. Theoretically, you could filet your catch and grill it without ever using the kitchen inside.



Additionally, it features four spacious cabins, all of the fishing amenities you need and high-gloss teak throughout the interior. Aldente also comes with a Seakeeper Gyro, which stabilizes the yacht while at anchor or while trolling for big game. Plus, she has a Sea Recovery water-maker on board that turns saltwater into fresh, drinkable water.



Aldente also has an upgraded MTU 16V 2000 M94 2,600 HP engines.



“He loves being on a boat for sure,” Benton said.