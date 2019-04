What a joy you bring to me.

I’m happy as can be.

Little sunshine,

Little rain,

and my happiness begins

Keep it coming.

Keep, keep on;

Little funny,

Little fun.

Joyous days

Quiet nights.

Your diet

Is just right.

A little love from above;

Spring in my walk,

With Jesus to talk.

From author Lilli G. Egler’s “Mama’s Poetry, Vol. 2.” Egler, an immigrant, came to this country when she was 19. She currently lives in Port St. Joe.