Rouses Markets are moving, but they’re not going far.

The regional grocery store chain announced earlier this week that it is in the process of moving its headquarters from Thibodaux to Schriever. In the process, the company will open a new distribution center and add hundreds of new jobs.

“This is something that our company needs. We’re continuing to grow. We have 63 stores today with five more under construction. Our current office just couldn’t handle the people that we need to run our business,” CEO Donny Rouse said. “The location of the distribution center for us is perfect because it’s at our office, so we can keep a close eye on it; we can be in there all day, every day to make sure everything’s going properly.”

Any way local people look at this move, it’s a good one.

First, it cements the large and growing company’s local presence. Second, it puts the new facility right next to U.S. 90, where it can be an efficient hub. Third, it represents growth in an area of the economy that is unrelated to the Gulf oilfield.

The offshore oil and gas industry is a huge part of the local economy, but as the ongoing slowdown has shown, an overdependence on any part of the economy can be detrimental in times of trouble.

So particularly now, as we continue to battle the fallout from the thousands of jobs lost in oil, it is significant to see growth elsewhere.

Those in Terrebonne should rejoice at the arrival of an important corporate neighbor. And those in Thibodaux needn’t fret: The chain is continuing to grow right here at home.

It is good to see a local company thriving and using its success to fuel more jobs, investment and tax revenue for our region. Since its early days, Rouses has been serving local customers and employing local workers – here and in the many other communities where its stores are located. Those local ties mean more than money, of course. But the money these stores mean is also important to the people who work there, shop there and benefit from the tax dollars they generate.

Well done, Rouses, on a move that should be a mutual benefit to a growing company and the surrounding region.

