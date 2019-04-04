I have been playing video games since the early 1980s. As I grew up, I went from the Atari 2600 to the Nintendo Entertainment System to the Super Nintendo to the PlayStation and so on. Always wanting to play the newest games on the newest systems.

While I still love that and that's how I spend a lot of my gaming time, retro gaming has become more and more popular in recent years, and it is absolutely fun to look back.

The main perk of being a subscriber to Nintendo's online service for the Switch is it puts out three free NES games each month. Some of my favorite games from the '80s are already there, like the first three Super Mario Bros. games. So is "Metroid," the two NES Legend of Zelda games, "Double Dragon" and "Tecmo Bowl." The only thing really missing for me is "Punch Out," and that's being added next week.

Retro gaming has been really big business. Nintendo saw huge sales for its NES Mini and SNES Mini consoles in the past three years. If you haven't seen them, they're super-cute miniature replicas of the original consoles that come preloaded with 20 to 30 retro games. Those minis were so successful that Sony even tried to replicate that success with the PlayStation Mini last year, but people weren't quite as eager to jump back into those early 3D games.

My favorite part about this trend is the new retro-style games that are coming out. Game developers, who are often a handful of friends working on something in their spare time, have been creating amazing games that look like they were lost in the 1980s. Among the best of these are "Shovel Knight," an action platformer game that shares some gameplay elements with the classic "DuckTales" game for the NES, and "Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon," which was a tribute to the early Castlevania games.

I hope these modern retro-style games continue. EA hasn't been able to get the Star Wars franchise right in the five-plus years they've had the license. A retro-style action game based on one of the newer movies could be a fun way to use the license while they work on their bigger games.

