DESTIN — Traffic is heavy on U.S. Highway 98 as result of a two vehicle accidents.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the first crash closed down two lanes on Emerald Coast Parkway at Hutchinson Street at around 3:15 p.m. Those lanes are back open, but traffic is still backed up. One female was taken to the hospital.

The other crash was a head-on collision involving three or four vehicles at Chrystal Beach Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.

The city of Destin alerted the community in a Facebook post that school buses are reporting up to an hour late.

"If your student rides a bus, please consider picking your student up, if at all possible," the Facebook post said.