Children's Volunteer Health Network is in need of volunteers for the following requests.

Past volunteers have loved serving at this event, the Destin Charity Wine Auction weekend, so make sure to sign up quickly to ensure we have a spot for you. All shifts take place at Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach.

All volunteers who complete a shift will receive a free ticket to the South Walton Wine & Food Festival.

Twelve volunteers are needed as live auction servers from 2-7 p.m. April 27. Duties include assistance with food delivery, clearing all trash and empty bottles on tables, and fielding specific wine requests. Stand in the back of the house server station or perimeter of auction tent when not busy. Work together with a partner. This shift is long, snacks and beverages are located in the volunteer check-in tent if needed.

Five volunteers are needed at Grand Boulevard April 27 and 28 as South Walton Wine & Food Festival volunteers. Shifts vary. As a volunteer for the festival, you will be expected to serve in a variety of capacities ranging from event set-up, ticket scanning, assisting food vendors and wine distributors to break down. Please be sure to wear comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. You will receive a volunteer T-shirt to wear during your shift. You may not consume alcohol at any time during your shift.

Volunteers are also needed to help Rogue Events with breakdown after the auction ends from 5-8 p.m. April 27 at Grand Boulevard. This shift will require heavy lifting. Therefore, it is a requirement that you do not have any physical restrictions prior to signing up. Strong men are encouraged to sign up for this shift.

Visit mailchi.mp/70f417fb4758/volunteers-needed-for-dcwaf-wine-auction-2622817?e=bf8c26bce3 for sign-up instructions or email BRIAN@CVHNKIDS.ORG.