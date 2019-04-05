Say hello to Miss Costa, the great white shark off the coast of the Florida Panhandle.

The folks at Ocearch are tracking the shark as she travels the byways of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico carrying an electronic tracking device.

Miss Costa was tagged on Sept. 23, 2016 off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and has swum up and down the East Coast of the United States before entering the Gulf of Mexico in the past month.

Miss Costa is 1,668-pound female and is considered a sub-adult.

She was named for the Ocearch staff's partner and favorite sunglasses, Costa.