Destin-based Mission Love Seeds needs people to help make Easter baskets to take the children in Panama City. Use a jumbo size Ziploc bag, and use candy, stuffed bunnies, small items and even books of faith for children about Easter. The kids who lost everything to Hurricane Michael still need to be helped. If you don’t have time to shop, Barbi Carroll, founder of MLS, will be more than happy to shop for you. Call 850-865-1055 or drop off your items at 55 Country Club Drive in Destin.