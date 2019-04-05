The father of a 4-month-old baby is accused of a violent assault on his child that broke at least 26 bones, Barrow County sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Louis Coleman Sr., 44, is charged with 26 counts of aggravated battery, four counts of cruelty to children, two counts of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

The baby’s mother, Seleta Basinger, 25, is charged with four counts of cruelty to children, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Corey Almond.

The pair resides on Aikens Road in Statham.

Deputies were called to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on March 28 in reference to an infant boy with numerous broken bones.

“Upon their arrival, it was determined that the 4-month-old child sustained the broken bones as a result of abuse,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Coleman was arrested that day and placed in jail without bond. The mother was arrested the next day.

According to Coleman’s Facebook page, he wrote that he and his wife recently started a business detailing vehicles.

The arrests mark the second case in two months in Barrow County in which an infant was seriously injured by parents.

In early February, deputies arrested Jarrett James McCloud, 20, and Megan Arlene Richmond, 22, of Winder on charges of aggravated battery after their 3-week-old son was taken to a hospital in Winder with broken bones and serious internal injuries, according to the report.

That child was hospitalized in “excruciating pain,” Sheriff Jud Smith said at the time.