Walton County has been named the top performing local economy in Florida, according to a report from watchdog.org.

Walton, according to a Wall Street 24/7 analysis of Florida counties' gross domestic product growth from 2012 to 2015, recorded a 53 percent GDP growth rate over the three-year period.

The study, which pegged the size of the county's GDP at $2.5 billion, said its fastest growing industry was professional, scientific and management.

Bill Imfeld, executive director of the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, said the study shows there is a need for continued growth in infrastructure and housing in the area.

"If we do that, we will continue to be successful," Imfeld said. "We were blessed to be in the Panhandle, where we share with other counties a place for people to come and enjoy this area and work and live here. It's not just Walton County, it's the entire Panhandle that's successful."

The GDP doubled in several counties on the Wall St. 24/7 ranking, according to the report. The only state with no counties that grew faster than the national 7.3 percent GDP increase from 2012 to 2015 was Connecticut.

Most of the fast-growing counties in the analysis also reported median household income growth and unemployment declines.