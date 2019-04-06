FORT WALTON BEACH — Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has announced plans to open a local clinic.

Anthony J. Brothers, a local orthopedic surgeon, joined the Andrews Institute team in December to help the clinic expand into Fort Walton Beach. Brothers will continue to practice in Crestview, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Navarre and Niceville.

Andrews Institute has provided certified athletic trainers at no cost to all public high schools in Okaloosa and Walton counties since January 2017, according to Executive Director of Orthopedics Chad McCammon. Having Brothers in the area will allow the area's high school athletes to have access to an Andrews Institute physician.

Plans call for the clinic to open this summer near Choctawhatchee High School, according to McCammon.

"We truly want to provide and access point to those communities," McCammon said. "There has been a significant interest from patients in Fort Walton Beach wanting to access to Andrews. We wanted to provide an access point instead of them having to drive 45 minutes away."

With headquarters in Gulf Breeze, Andrews Institute boasts more than 40 physicians and medical experts in six locations in Escambia, Santa Rosa and now Okaloosa County.

As a member of the Air Force, Brothers became a flight surgeon at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico before he completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at University of California San Diego. During his 24 years in the Air Force, Brothers served as chief of orthopaedics and chief of surgery, was deployed to Afghanistan twice and received two Army commendation medals.

He was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base for the last 11 years of his service.

"It's very exciting to join the Andrews Institute and Baptist Health Care," Brothers said in a press release. "It's been a long, long process that — it’s like joining an organization like Apple or Google — just a top-notch organization that’s well respected and at the highest level."

For more information, visit www.AndrewsInstitute.com.