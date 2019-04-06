It's time to play "Pomp and Circumstance," and watch the square hats fly — high school graduation season has arrived in Northwest Florida. Here is a list of local high school graduation ceremonies in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.
Walton County
Seacoast Collegiate High School: May 14, time and place TBA
Paxton High School: May 17, 7 p.m., new gym at Paxton School
Freeport High School: May 18, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Walton High School: May 20, 7 p.m., Yates Memorial Football Stadium
Ohana Institute: June 4, Ohana Institute.
Santa Rosa County:
Blended Academy: May 20, 5 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium
Locklin Tech: May 20, 7 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium
South Walton High School: May 21, 7 p.m., Seahawk Stadium
In10sity School of Excellence: May 23, 7 p.m., Carlene H. Anderson Training Center
Santa Rosa High School/Adult: May 23, 7 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium
Navarre High School: May 25, 11 a.m., The Bay Center, Pensacola
Gulf Breeze High School: May 25, 2:30 p.m., The Bay Center, Pensacola
Pace High School: May 25, 6 p.m., The Bay Center, Pensacola
Milton High School: May 28, 7 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium
Jay High School: May 30, 5 p.m., Jay High School Gym
Central School: May 30, 7 p.m., Central School Gym
Okaloosa County:
Silver Sands School: May 23, 6:30 p.m., Silver Sands Multi-Purpose Room
Collegiate High School: May 23, 7 p.m., Mattie Kelly Fine and Performing Arts Center
Richbourg School: May 30, 10 a.m., Richbourg gym
Niceville High School: May 30, 7 p.m., Niceville Eagle Stadium
Baker School: May 30, 7:30 p.m., Doug Griffith Stadium
Choctawhatchee High School: May 30, 7:30 p.m., Joe Etheredge Stadium
Crestview High School: May 31, 7 p.m., Jack Foster Stadium
Fort Walton Beach High School: May 31, 7:30 p.m., Riggs Stadium
Laurel Hill School: May 31, Friday, 6 p.m., Laurel Hill gym
Rocky Bayou Christian School: May 31, 7 p.m., Generations United Church
Calvary Christian School: June 6, Calvary Baptist Church