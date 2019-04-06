It's time to play "Pomp and Circumstance," and watch the square hats fly — high school graduation season has arrived in Northwest Florida. Here is a list of local high school graduation ceremonies in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.

Walton County

Seacoast Collegiate High School: May 14, time and place TBA

Paxton High School: May 17, 7 p.m., new gym at Paxton School

Freeport High School: May 18, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium

Walton High School: May 20, 7 p.m., Yates Memorial Football Stadium

Ohana Institute: June 4, Ohana Institute.

Santa Rosa County:

Blended Academy: May 20, 5 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium

Locklin Tech: May 20, 7 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium

South Walton High School: May 21, 7 p.m., Seahawk Stadium

In10sity School of Excellence: May 23, 7 p.m., Carlene H. Anderson Training Center

Santa Rosa High School/Adult: May 23, 7 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium

Navarre High School: May 25, 11 a.m., The Bay Center, Pensacola

Gulf Breeze High School: May 25, 2:30 p.m., The Bay Center, Pensacola

Pace High School: May 25, 6 p.m., The Bay Center, Pensacola

Milton High School: May 28, 7 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium

Jay High School: May 30, 5 p.m., Jay High School Gym

Central School: May 30, 7 p.m., Central School Gym

Okaloosa County:

Silver Sands School: May 23, 6:30 p.m., Silver Sands Multi-Purpose Room

Collegiate High School: May 23, 7 p.m., Mattie Kelly Fine and Performing Arts Center

Richbourg School: May 30, 10 a.m., Richbourg gym

Niceville High School: May 30, 7 p.m., Niceville Eagle Stadium

Baker School: May 30, 7:30 p.m., Doug Griffith Stadium

Choctawhatchee High School: May 30, 7:30 p.m., Joe Etheredge Stadium

Crestview High School: May 31, 7 p.m., Jack Foster Stadium

Fort Walton Beach High School: May 31, 7:30 p.m., Riggs Stadium

Laurel Hill School: May 31, Friday, 6 p.m., Laurel Hill gym

Rocky Bayou Christian School: May 31, 7 p.m., Generations United Church

Calvary Christian School: June 6, Calvary Baptist Church