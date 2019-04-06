OKALOOSA ISLAND — Overcast skies at The Boardwalk didn’t stop people from enjoying their day at the beach and the Kitty Hawk Kites Spring Kite Festival on Saturday, where they saw and flew fanciful creations.

“We do this every spring before Easter,” said Megan Turner, Kitty Hawk Kites’ events coordinator. “It’s open to the public. It’s free.”

The event included several kite displays, kite making, toy demos and a candy drop.

The festival began 15 years ago.

“The kite festival is to inspire people to fly kites and get them excited about kiting,” Kitty Hawk Kites owner John Harris said. “They’re fun. They’re beautiful. It’s a great outdoor activity.

“It’s a wonderful activity for all ages,” he added.

Harris said anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 people attend the festival each day of the two-day event.

Joe and Shelly Lorey have been coming to the festival off and on for years. They recently moved from Jeffersonville, Indiana, to be closer to the beach where the festival takes place.

Joe, who has been flying kites for years, said the kites and the scenery drew them to the festival.

“This is the best place to fly at,” Shelly said. “In Indiana we couldn’t fly very often because we didn’t have the right winds.”

“I still have fun with them,” Joe added. “We enjoy it.”

Joe said his kites don’t compare to Kitty Hawk's.

“At other beaches our kites are huge,” Joe said. “The designs (of Kitty Hawk) are pretty wild. I never did think some of them would fly like that.”