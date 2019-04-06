SINGINGS

Carnes Chapel Church, U.S. Highway 278, west of Attalla; 6 p.m. Sunday, Eagle’s Wings

Full Gospel Church, 1618 Pierce Ave., Gadsden: 2 p.m. Sunday, the Singing Martins

New Life Baptist Church, 1104 S. 12th St., Gadsden: 10:45 a.m. Sunday, with Sandy Payton, queen of Hammond organs, 35-year director of music ministries, Rosie Rozell & Searchers, the Jo San Singers, Red Back Church Hymnal Singings, Hymn Sing, National Quarter Conventions

SERVICES

Brasher’s Chapel Church, 1631 Brasher’s Chapel Road, Albertville: 10:45 a.m. April 21, musical “It Happened on a Sunday,” followed by an Easter egg hunt for ages preschool to sixth grade.

Elliott Community Center, 2829 W. Meighan Blvd, Gadsden: 5 p.m. April 21, New Canaan Baptist Church presents Resurrection Praise with Doc McKenzie and the Gospel Highlights, Ruth Black and the Harmonettes of Alexander City, Greg Brown and the Trumeptaires of Huntsville and the Rev. Walter Ellis and the Country Boys; doors open at 4 p.m.; $20 advance tickets, $25 at the door; tickets available at the church, Rib Bones or from John Goodbread; 256-509-5859, 256-312-9067 or 256-613-2541

REVIVALS

Carnes Chapel Church, U.S. Highway 278, west of Attalla: 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; Bro. Wesley Slaton

Higher Ground Baptist Church, 2955 Fairview Road, Gadsden: 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. April 14, Palm Sunday Revival; Bro. Don Graham, evangelist, James O. Wallace, pastor

MISCELLANEOUS

Benedictine Sisters Retreat Center, 916 Convent Road NE, Cullman: Thursday through April 14, Intensive Centering Prayer weekend retreat; cost is $330 per person for private room; for registration information contact the center at 256-734-8302 or email retreats@shmon.org

Mission Baptist Church, 1115 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden: April 13-14, Women’s Day Weekend 2019: noon April 13, Four Seasons Tea, adults $7, youth 6-16 $3, kids 5 and under free; 3 p.m. April 14, 100 Women in White, guest speaker Bishop Tonya Latham, musical special guest Birmingham Women of Worship, directed by Dr. Eloise Gaffney; pastor, the Rev. Grady E. Robinson Jr.The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 106 Carman Ave., North Gadsden: 9:30 a.m. to noon April 20, Jesus and Women Conference; registration begins at 9 a.m.; “Team Ministry” theme – The Fragrance of Love, Ruth 2:10 with guest speakers the Rev. Z. Andre Huff and Jennifer Huff, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church; pastor, the Rev. T.A. Trammell

The deadline is noon Tuesday to submit special services articles for publication in Saturday’s Worship section. Send announcements to news@gadsdentimes.com with “Worship Guide” in the subject line or mail to The Gadsden Times, Worship Guide News, P.O. Box 188, Gadsden, AL, 35902, or 401 Locust St.