On April 18, the city of Destin will host a Town Hall meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Calhoun room at the Destin Library.

The public will have an opportunity to engage with Councilman Steven Menchel and city staff in an open forum setting. Topics will include current city projects and accomplishments. More than one member of council may be in attendance.

The Destin Library is located at 150 Sibert Avenue. For more information, please contact Catherine Card, Public Information Manager at 850-460-8538.