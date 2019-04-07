PENSACOLA — Independence for the Blind of West Florida is raising funds for its training programs with tickets for a June drawing.

The winner will receive a four-day, three-night stay July 11-13 at the Hilton Gulf Front in Pensacola. Check-in is Thursday and checkout is Sunday. The suite sleeps eight and provides front row suite seats for the Blue Angels Airshow scheduled July 13 on Pensacola Beach.

Cost of a ticket is a $5 drawing donation, or purchase three for $10; seven for $20; 20 for $50; or 45 for $100. The drawing will take place June 25 at Bands for the Beach. The winner doesn't have to be present.

All proceeds support Independence for the Blind's training programs across Northwest Florida.

Independence for the Blind teaches independent living skills, Assistive Technology Training (computers, iPads, cell phones), Vocational Training, Orientation & Mobility, VIP Children’s & Teen Transition Programs.

Visit ibwest.org for tickets and more information or call 477-2663.