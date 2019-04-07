EGLIN AFB — The 50th annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Memorial Ceremony has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the EOD Memorial across from Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal on Range Road.

The wall currently honors 338 fallen EOD warriors from 1942 to the present. Three more EOD technicians will be memorialized this year to honor their ultimate sacrifice: Army Spc. Joseph P. Collette, who was killed in action on March 22, 2019, while serving in Afghanistan; Army Sgt. James Allen Slape, who was killed in action Oct. 4, 2018, while serving in Afghanistan; and Army 1st Lt. William F. “Bill” Alter, who was killed in action on June 11, 1945, while serving in World War II.

The original memorial was dedicated June 12, 1970, in Indian Head, Maryland. It consisted of four white cenotaphs — one for each branch of service — and was faced with bronze tablets containing the names of EOD technicians who died in the line of duty.

After Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal was consolidated at Eglin Air Force Base, the original memorial was disassembled and redesigned. The new structure consists of a single white wall faced with four bronze tablets identifying the names of the fallen.

A brick from one of the original cenotaphs was incorporated into the current memorial by entombing it within the concrete wall.