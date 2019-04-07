OKALOOSA ISLAND — A Georgia man was killed early Sunday morning after he was thrown from his SUV during a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 98.

Lawrence Edward Brumit IV, 26, of Brunswick, Georgia, was driving east on U.S. 98 on Okaloosa Island at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday when his GMC Envoy went off the road and onto the south shoulder, then back onto the roadway, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Brumit overcorrected, causing it to roll over. As it was rolling, Brumit was thrown from the Envoy. The Envoy came to a rest on the south shoulder of U.S. 98.

Brumit was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the Envoy.

The wreck is still under investigation.