Have you ever wished you could get regular massages and facials, but they never fit in your budget? A new spa in Destin is hoping to make your wishes come true in an affordable way.

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa is the newest spa to come to the Destin area. Along with their Panama City location, this is owner Eileen Reilly’s second Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa.

Vice President of Development Bob McQuillan said the franchise has been wanting to come to the Destin area for two years.

“We really pride ourselves on having the best possible location in each market,” he said. “The growth of population in the area has been tremendous and we just think it provides such a great opportunity for us.”

Physical therapist John Marco started Hand and Stone in 2005. According to McQuillan, Marco saw an opportunity to open a higher-end type of spa that offered more than massage, such as facials and hair removal.

Now, there are over 400 locations and the business is the No. 1 ranked massage and facial spa in North America, according to Entrepreneurship Magazine.

With its subscription-style membership, customers can choose one 50-minute massage or facial treatment once a month for $59.99 per month. First-time customers will receive the membership rate on their first visit.

Although becoming a member is not necessary to receive their services, McQuillan said non-members will end up paying up to 30 percent more.

“If you don’t join, you’ll end up paying between $79 to $99 a month,” he said. “Plus members get 10 percent off all products and gift card packages.”

McQuillan said he believes the facial business is what has really set Hand and Stone apart from other similar businesses. The spa offers two comprehensive skin care lines — Dermalogica and ClarityRX.

“That has enabled us to open up multiple streams of revenue for the owners as well as enabled our estheticians to be able to provide the best products for their customers,” McQuillan said.

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa is located at at 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.handandstone.com.