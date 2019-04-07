Bagdad Elementary School has scheduled its 9th annual Art Show from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, when individual and classroom displays will inspire the love of art.

“Enjoy the ambiance provided by the live musicians performing a wide array of musical styles,” said teacher Duane McDonal.

The event includes photo stations and a scavenger hunt with rewards. Creation stations and a florescent art room also provide entertainment.

The Art Show is not a fundraiser, and it is free. The Bagdad Art Show committee sponsors the event, located at 4512 Forsyth St. in Milton.

---

The annual Kenwood Elementary School spring carnival has been scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Friday.

“We would love to have as many alumni as possible to help us celebrate Kenwood’s 50th year,” said Principal Joan Pickard. “We will be showing a slide show with pictures from the past and a special movie filmed at Kenwood.”

The carnival is open to the community.

Other activities include a dunking booth, shark slide, obstacle course, pirate ship and traditional carnival games. There are no fees for entry, booths or games.

A variety of food booths will be offered as well.

Kenwood Elementary School is located at 15 Eagle St. N.E. in Fort Walton Beach.

---

The Emerald Coast Exchange Club recognized Fort Walton Beach High School student Jonathan Allen as its Youth of the Month for March. The award goes to students who demonstrate success in and out of school.

In Viking math team news, the students placed fourth at the Math Bowl at Northwest Florida State College, where more than 100 students competed.

Alex Jones placed 11 for the written test. Other team members included Jonathan Allen, Katie Balent, Lexi Bobb, Alex Jones, Aubrey Jourdan, Larissa Kaewrasamee, Jenna Lambeth, Josie Shelton, Olin Wolfgram and Emily Wood.

---

South Walton High School student Greg Garrett earned the Amazon Future Engineering Scholarship, which includes an opportunity as a summer intern at an Amazon facility.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.