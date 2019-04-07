DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — For Walton County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dave Robson, saving a life is just part of his job.

"That's really what we raised our right hand and swore to do — to serve and protect," Robson said.

The 21-year deputy was finishing up a call last year when citizens stopped in the middle of the road to alert him about a bad traffic crash not far from his location on Interstate 10.

While he was on his way to the crash, dispatch notified Robson that there was an amputation. When he arrived, he got out of his vehicle and grabbed his medical bag that contained a first aid kit and a tactical tourniquet.

Robson said three citizens had stopped at the crash and aided the injured man after pulling him out of his vehicle.

"In this situation, had (the citizens) not done that, it probably wouldn't have went as it did," Robson said. "Looking at the totality of the circumstances, had they left him in the car upright, it's very possible he may not have made it."

The man was lying on the pavement as one citizen held a T-shirt over his left leg above the knee in attempt to stop the bleeding.

Robson said he couldn't see the severity of the man's injury because of the T-shirt and the citizen didn't want to uncover the wound, which made it difficult for Robson to assess how he would apply his tourniquet.

Using his prior training, Robson acted quickly, and unbuckled the tourniquet, slid it under the man's leg and buckled it back up.

"It was a group effort," Robson said. "It wasn't something that I just did alone. It was a group effort from both the citizens that took the time to stop and render aid to the citizens that took the time to make the 911 call all the way up to the dispatchers that received the call, processed the call, and dispatched emergency workers.

"If none of those had been in play, the chances could have been completely different."

The man was a military member on his way back home to Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

"You never know when you walk out the door how your life will be changed that day," Robson said. "Here this young man was headed to his base to serve the country, and within a blink of an eye, his life was changed forever."

"I think everybody takes that for granted."

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson recently awarded Robson with a life-saving award, but this wasn't his first one. He and another deputy had also saved someone from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico.

Robson said even after 21 years, you can never get used to situations like these.

"You learn to deal with it," Robson said.