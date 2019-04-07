The Youth Diplomats program is currently accepting applications for students in grades 8-11 who are curious about global affairs.

The Gulf Coast Citizen Diplomacy Council Youth Diplomats is a year-long program to equip and empower teens in Northwest Florida to be active global citizens. It meets once a month to explore topics in global affairs and diplomacy.

Members will build cross-cultural communication skills in the process, discover college and career options, network with global experts, and do service projects alongside international visitors. For more information and an application visit https://youthdiplomats.wufoo.com/forms/zxrhzcs0l1u2ft/. Applications are due April 15.