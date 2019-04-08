On March 20, the 30th annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival, a popular winter food event, presented $3,300 to the Sandestin Foundation for Kids. The proceeds from Baytowne Wharf were a direct result of the time Sandestin Foundation for Kids volunteers gave to support the Gumbo Festival. Sandestin Gumbo Festival is a two-day event, held over President’s Day weekend at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort.

“Gumbo Fest has grown to be such a great event at Baytowne offering guests the opportunity to sample gumbos and bloody marys, each with its own take on presentation and flavor, from many of our local restaurants,” said Alan Meyers, The Village of Baytowne Wharf executive director. “Our sponsors, community partners, locals and visitors alike make this and all our events possible allowing us to provide funding to local non-profits. We are proud to support and present the proceeds to the Sandestin Foundation for Kids.”

This year’s festival saw the addition of the “Best Bloody Mary at the Beach” competition to the gumbo competition. Throughout the Gumbo Festival, attendees were encouraged to sample and vote for their favorite gumbo and bloody mary. Prizes are awarded in multiple categories. Second place winner Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant added their winnings to the donation, supporting Sandestin Foundation for Kids.

“The mission of the Sandestin Foundation for Kids is to make a meaningful and positive difference in the lives of children and families, and with the support of events such as the Sandestin Gumbo Festival, we continue to impact children’s lives, one at a time throughout the Emerald Coast and abroad,” said Sara Becnel, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort vice president of development and co-trustee of the Sandestin Foundation for Kids. “It’s humbling to see so many volunteers come out to make a difference in these children’s lives and the additional support from businesses who gave their time and their prize money.”