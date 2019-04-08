Scenic Corridor Foundation has announced McCaskill & Company in Miramar Beach as the winner of its Design Excellence Award.

Owners Bill and Elizabeth Campbell and Carolyn Campbell Brigman will receive the award at a special presentation ceremony on April 12, at 9:30 a.m. at their Miramar Beach location, 13390 Highway 98 West, Miramar Beach.

Scenic Corridor Foundation established this award in 2017 to recognize businesses and developers on the Emerald Coast who build or renovate projects that best exemplify excellence in their community.

“We designed this award to recognize businesses that adhere to the guidelines for architecture, landscaping, signage and other elements of their property,” said Board President Leigh Moore. “McCaskill & Company is doing just that with their building design, storefront and landscaping.”

Started by Bill and Elizabeth Campbell, McCaskill & Company began as a small boutique in Seaside and then moved to Sandestin Market Shops.

With their ever-growing list of designers and array of collections, the Campbells built and moved the company to a flagship gallery located between Destin and Sandestin, where they now showcase jewelry designers and watches.

“It’s a positive thing for our community and a positive thing for tourism,” said Moore. “I think when people drive into this area, they feel and see the difference and that’s really important. Scenic Corridor Foundation believes it’s all about improving quality of life in the community, improving property values and making the development more sustainable and in keeping with the character of the community.”

Scenic Corridor Foundation plans to present Design Excellence Awards on a quarterly basis. Community individuals and businesses are invited to become members by calling 850-200-3229, sending an email to info@sceniccorridorfoundation.org or by visiting the website at www.ScenicCorridorFoundation.org.