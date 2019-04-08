BLUEWATER BAY — The man accused of stabbing his 3-year-old son to death and then stabbing himself was indicted on the charge of first degree premeditated murder and/or first degree felony murder Monday, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

Frederick Franken Sr., 61, was found on the floor of his 1476 Rawlins Court home in Bluewater Bay on March 15 with multiple self-inflicted stab wounds. Franken's 3-year-old son, Frederick Franken Jr., was found lying near his father, dead from multiple stab wounds.

The body of the boy and his wounded father were discovered by 38-year-old Darrelly Franken — the child’s mother and Franken’s wife — when she arrived home from work. A steak knife was recovered from the scene, according to a news release.

Franken was transported to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. He was later released and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

Monday's charge carries a maximum penalty of death or life in prison, the press release. The State Attorney's Office will review the facts and circumstances of the case and will make a decision about seeking the death penalty within 30 days. Assistant State Attorney Clifton Drake and Assistant State Attorney Jack Schlechter will prosecute.

Darrelly Franken, according to base spokesman Andy Bourland, was an Air Force airman first class with the 96th Maintenance Group.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Darrelly Franken “told OCSO investigators the couple was experiencing marital difficulties and she had recently told her husband she wanted a divorce.”