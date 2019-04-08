OKALOOSA ISLAND — A Navarre man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into and injuring a worker who was directing traffic following a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Tracey Mulkey, 53 of Navarre, was working to divert traffic using a sign board and arrow board vehicle at approximately 3 a.m. on Okaloosa Island, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Mulkey's truck was parked on the inside lane of U.S. Highway 98 West near the Sea Wall, using flashing yellow and white lights to direct traffic to the outside lane.

Caleb Grant Smith, 32 of Navarre, was traveling west on U.S. 98 and crashed into the back of Mulkey's vehicle, the press release said. The crash was approximately 1.2 miles away from single-vehicle rollover that killed a 26-year-old Georgia man.

Investigators of the second crash noted Smith said he did not see the truck's flashing lights.

Smith was placed under arrest for DUI. He requested medical attention and was transported to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for back pain. He was later cleared and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.

Mulkey was transported to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with minor injuries.

Shortly after FHP arrived on scene and began to investigate Smith's crash, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office found another man sitting inside of his vehicle in the westbound outside lane of U.S. Highway 98, sleeping with a can of beer between his legs.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation on the male for DUI. He was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.