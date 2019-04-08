DESTIN — It was indeed a lucky day for the crew of the "Lucky Dog" after winning over $16,000 uncontested during AJ's Spring Fling Cobia Tournament.

The fishing competition, hosted by AJ's Seafood and Oyster Bar from April 5-7, got off to a rough start Friday and Saturday, according to a press release from AJ's. Competitors came back to shore empty handed both days thanks to unfavorable weather conditions in the Gulf of Mexico.

It wasn't until Sunday the sun peaked out long enough for the crew of Lucky Dog to catch a 67.8-pound cobia, the press release said. The catch, reeled in by Jon Cannon, was the only fish caught during the three-day tournament. The Lucky Dog crew swept the tournament with winnings equaling $16,215.

AJ’s Spring Fling donated $4,000 to Kids on the Coast Foundation to support local youth in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

The amount of a tournament prize is typically based on the number of boats paying registration fees.