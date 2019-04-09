FREEPORT — A group of single-family homes could soon be built on the coast of the Choctawhatchee Bay.



According to Walton County Planning records, a proposal was submitted on April 4 to develop 5.233 acres of waterfront land into a subdivision of up to 11 homes.

The proposed area sits off State Road 20, across the Basin Bayou Channel from Nick's Seafood Restaurant. Development plans also include 0.2 acre to be donated to the county for a public park.

Louis Svehla, spokesman for Walton County, said dedications like this are common with construction requests, but aren't always accepted.

"We will (accept) if it's a benefit to the county," he said, adding if accepted, the county would assume responsibility of maintaining the park. "Just because we get submissions doesn't mean all of them see the light of day."

He said 0.2 acre wasn't a huge chunk of land for a park, but enough space to install a kayak or vehicle launch into the bay.

If processing the application goes smoothly, the request could be presented to county commissioners at the end of May, he added

"We're always looking for ways to improve our recreational opportunity," Svehla said. "If it gets to the point where it gets through the process and it's deemed that it's a good location, I feel confident saying the board would at least look at it."

The proposed area is made up of 3.156 acres owned by California resident Matteo Battaglia and two other adjacent parcels of land that he said were being included into his subdivision plan.

If approved, the area would be divided into nine lots and a common driveway would be installed, he said.

If the project is approved, Battaglia, who works as a real estate developer, wasn't sure if he would build the single-family homes himself or market the different lots for other builders to buy. If he were to take on the task, he expected it to take around 18 months to build six to nine homes.

"Whoever buys those homes, it will be a blessing for," he said. "It will be a dream home ... for somebody in that area to look at a sunset everyday."

He hoped the deal would be a win-win for everyone, adding if the county needed more space for a park to be feasible, he was open for debate.

"If ... Walton County has an interest in a portion of this land being a park, and I can help facilitate that, while at the same time retaining a few lots for myself, I'm open to doing that because it's good will between me and the county," Battaglia said.